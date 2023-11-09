Dua Lipa Drops New Song 'Houdini' - Watch the Music Video!

Dua Lipa is releasing a new single!

The 28-year-old pop star dropped her new song “Houdini” on Thursday (November 9), and debuted a music video to accompany the track!

Keep reading to find out more…

On the funky pop song, Dua tells her lover about her disappearing act, so they’ll need to find a way to impress her.

“I’m not here for long, catch me or I go Houdini, prove you got the right to please me,” she sings.

The video predominantly features Dua busting some moves in a dance studio donning her vibrant red hair.

Dua gave a first listen of the song to fans on the streets of London!

If you missed it, Dua Lipa recently wiped her Instagram page in preparation for her new music era!

Watch the music video below…