Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Presidential Poll, Reveals He Was Asked to Run

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about the possibility of him running for president one day.

The 51-year-old entertainer has been the subject of polls in the past that have had a majority of Americans saying they would vote for him if he ran.

During the debut episode of Trevor Noah‘s What Now? podcast, Dwayne shared his thoughts about running, and even revealed that he’s been asked to run before!

“That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that. I was really blown away and I was really honored,” he said about a 2021 poll that said 46% of US adults would vote for him. There was another poll that said 58% of Americans would want to see him as the next president.

“I’ll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run,” Dwayne revealed.

“It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue,” he added. “It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I’d be a real contender]. It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate.”

This isn’t the first time that Dwayne has talked about running for president. Back in October 2022, he shared that he wasn’t interested as he was more focused on being a dad, and that still remains.

“With my 22-year-old daughter, Simone, we like to say that we grew up together,” he shared on the podcast. “I know what it’s like to be in an occupation that took me away. As a pro wrestler full-time, I was wrestling 230 dates a year for years as she came into the world. So I know what it’s like to have that separation and not be there for the birthdays, for the pickups, the drop-offs, and everything else. And I don’t want that for my little ones now.”

“That was one of my primary discussions with the parties, who were ultimately like, ‘Yeah, but the other ones have done it like this,’” he added.

If you recall, Dwayne had a TV show about his life, Young Rock on NBC, and while it centered on different parts of his younger years, it was set up as he was looking back on his life through interviews while running for president in the year 2032.