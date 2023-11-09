Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Yes, Harry Styles really did shave his head!

The 29-year-old was speculated to have chopped off all of his hair when a very grainy photo circulated earlier this week from a U2 concert last weekend.

Now, there’s video of the singer and actor enjoying the show at the Las Vegas Sphere with new girlfriend Taylor Russell.

Check out the video inside…

In the video, obtained by TMZ, Harry can be seen in a black and white shirt, with his hand on Taylor‘s shoulder as they jam to the music.

The site reports that witnesses said they were cuddly throughout the concert, sharing kisses and taking selfies, while they hung out with a group of friends. They even had a dance circle toward the end of the night!

Harry and Taylor were first rumored to be dating starting back in July, when they were spotted in Vienna for one of his concerts.

Prior to the U2 concert, they were last seen out on a walk in North London at the end of September.