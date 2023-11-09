Jeremy Allen White Recalls Auditioning for a Superhero Movie, & It Didn't Go Well (But He Wasn't Bothered)

Jeremy Allen White is weighing in on the superhero craze that’s swept Hollywood, and he doesn’t seem to be a fan.

The 32-year-old actor hit it big as the star of The Bear and is currently starring in The Iron Claw alongside Zac Efron.

Playing a wrestler in the latter role seems to be an appropriate stepping stone to embodying a classic hero. So much so that he said a famous actor asked when he was making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent interview Jeremy weighed in on the superhero genre and even revealed that he already auditioned for a similar project. His recollection makes it pretty clear why he won’t be tackling that sort of movie in the near future.

Read more about Jeremy Allen White’s thoughts on superhero movies…

Speaking to British GQ, Jeremy revealed that actor Riz Ahmed asked him about Marvel ambitions.

“I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude,” he admitted, adding, “I think I played it all wrong.”

He said that he wanted the casting directors to “tell me why I should do your movie,” which seemingly left them unimpressed.

By the sounds of it, he blew the audition, but it appears that he wasn’t too shook up by the situation.

“I am confused at how the pinnacle of an actor’s career has ended up in that place,” he said about the genre.

Does he regret the audition now? “I played it the way I wanted to play it,” he said.

Instead, Jeremy expressed interest in making the “$25 million drama that I think most actors want to make” or starring on Broadway.

“I guess I just want to see what it feels like,” he admitted about the latter, adding that he is in talks to possibly make his debut on the stage.

