Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Surprising Reason Taylor Swift Keeps Sending Her Flowers

Taylor Swift is showing her appreciation for Kelly Clarkson!

The 41-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer revealed why she receives flowers from Taylor, 33, every time a new “Taylor’s Version” album hits shelves.

Having just released 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the fourth of her six planned re-recordings, Taylor made a point to reach out to Kelly.

“You know what’s so funny? She just sent me flowers,” Kelly told E! News. “She’s so nice. She did. She was like, ‘Every time I release something’—’cause she just did 1989. I got that really cute cardigan, too.”

In a 2019 tweet, Kelly advised Taylor to re-record her music after Scooter Braun acquired the rights to her master recordings.

Still, Kelly was hesitant to take credit for Taylor‘s re-recordings, as she admitted that the “Lavender Haze” singer would have likely come up with the idea on her own.

“I love how kind she is though,” Kelly added. “She’s a very smart businesswoman. So, she would have thought of that. But it just sucks when you see artists that you admire and you respect really wanting something and it’s special to them. You know if they’re going to find a loophole, you find a loophole. And she did it and literally is, like, the best-selling artist I feel like of all-time now.”

Kelly also expressed her admiration for Taylor and her passionate Swifties.

“It’s so cool to see a fanbase really get behind her in that too because it’s important,” she said. “She’s known for being such an incredible songwriter and the soundtrack to a lot of people’s lives and that’s her life. So, you should have the option of owning that.”

