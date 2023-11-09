Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2023 at 11:44 pm

Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Look So Cute Together in New Australia Photos!

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are enjoying some downtime while down under in her hometown!

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was seen linking arms with Tom while walking along a dock to board a boat on Friday afternoon (November 10) in Sydney, Australia.

Margot and Tom have been in Australia for the past week and it’s unclear if she’s there for fun or if she’s getting ready to work on a new project.

Just the day before, Margot was spotted in a pair of Crocs, making her very relatable to a lot of fans!

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, we can’t wait to see Margot on the awards campaign trail for her hit film Barbie.

Browse through the gallery for 50+ photos of Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley going for a boat ride…

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley

