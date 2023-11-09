Top Stories
Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor' 2023? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed &amp; New TikTok Video Provides Clue

Thu, 09 November 2023 at 9:10 pm

Matt Ulrich Dead - Super Bowl-Winning Former NFL Player Dies at 41

Former NFL player Matt Ulrich has sadly passed away.

The offensive guard, who won Super Bowl XLI with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007, was 41 years old.

Matt played two seasons in the NFL following his college career at Northwestern.

Colts owner Jim Irsay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the tragic news.

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich,” Jim wrote. “Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad—and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family. 🙏”

We send our thoughts to Matt‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

