Netflix Debuts 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' TV Series Teaser Trailer - Watch!

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming!

The highly anticipated live-action series hits Netflix on February 22, 2024.

Exclusively premiering out of Netflix’s Geeked Week, the official teaser trailer was unveiled Thursday (November 9).

The series consists of eight 1-hour episodes. Check out the full cast, and see who’s playing who!

Here’s a synopsis: “Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope.”

Watch the teaser trailer and see the first look images…

We have our first look at Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai as well!