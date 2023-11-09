Top Stories
Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor' 2023? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed &amp; New TikTok Video Provides Clue

Thu, 09 November 2023 at 8:28 pm

Next Marvel Movies & TV Shows: Release Dates Changed for Upcoming Projects After Strikes End

Marvel just changed up the release dates for a few of their upcoming movies!

The MCU has several projects in both film and television that are coming up on their Phase 5 release calendar, but following the end of the writer’s strike, and now the SAG-AFTRA strike, they have updated release dates as they gear up to head back into production.

Phase 5 started with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and has continued on through Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3, Secret Invasion and the most recent, Loki season two, which just came to a close on Disney+!

The intertwined universe has been undergoing so many changes over the past year, from casting to creative changes, and pausing multiple productions due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

As Disney reworks many things, including re-thinking it’s content strategy, several TV shows and movies in the MCU have been pushed back.

Marvel recently revealed a premiere date for an upcoming project and we have all the latest updates on the MCU’s next nine projects in Phase 5 right here!

Click inside to get all of the updated details and release dates on what’s coming up in the MCU’s Phase 5…

