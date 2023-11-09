Next Marvel Movies & TV Shows: Release Dates Changed for Upcoming Projects After Strikes End

Marvel just changed up the release dates for a few of their upcoming movies!

The MCU has several projects in both film and television that are coming up on their Phase 5 release calendar, but following the end of the writer’s strike, and now the SAG-AFTRA strike, they have updated release dates as they gear up to head back into production.

Phase 5 started with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and has continued on through Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3, Secret Invasion and the most recent, Loki season two, which just came to a close on Disney+!

The intertwined universe has been undergoing so many changes over the past year, from casting to creative changes, and pausing multiple productions due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

As Disney reworks many things, including re-thinking it’s content strategy, several TV shows and movies in the MCU have been pushed back.

Marvel recently revealed a premiere date for an upcoming project and we have all the latest updates on the MCU’s next nine projects in Phase 5 right here!

Click inside to get all of the updated details and release dates on what’s coming up in the MCU’s Phase 5…