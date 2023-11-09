Top Stories
Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor' 2023? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed &amp; New TikTok Video Provides Clue

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor' 2023? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed & New TikTok Video Provides Clue

Thu, 09 November 2023 at 9:56 pm

Olivia Rodrigo & Friends Enjoy Late Night Dinner in NYC

Olivia Rodrigo & Friends Enjoy Late Night Dinner in NYC

Olivia Rodrigo is stepping out for a late night dinner with friends!

The 20-year-old “Vampire” singer was spotted leaving Via Carota on Wednesday night (November 8) in New York City. Olivia was accompanied by Iris Apatow and Isa Barrett.

Dressed in blue jeans and a green cardigan, Olivia chatted with her two friends as they walked down the street.

A pair of famous friends was recently seen dining at Via Carota in New York!

Olivia recently released her sophomore studio album GUTS, and we’ve compiled all the fan theories concerning who each song is about!

Last week, the songstress performed onstage with Sheryl Crow at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Olivia reflected on the special night and the “unbelievable honor” of getting to watch Sheryl be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow, and Isa Barrett in New York…
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia rodrigo friends via carota nov 01
olivia rodrigo friends via carota nov 02
olivia rodrigo friends via carota nov 03
olivia rodrigo friends via carota nov 04
olivia rodrigo friends via carota nov 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Iris Apatow, Isa Barrett, Olivia Rodrigo

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images