Olivia Rodrigo & Friends Enjoy Late Night Dinner in NYC

Olivia Rodrigo is stepping out for a late night dinner with friends!

The 20-year-old “Vampire” singer was spotted leaving Via Carota on Wednesday night (November 8) in New York City. Olivia was accompanied by Iris Apatow and Isa Barrett.

Dressed in blue jeans and a green cardigan, Olivia chatted with her two friends as they walked down the street.

A pair of famous friends was recently seen dining at Via Carota in New York!

Olivia recently released her sophomore studio album GUTS, and we’ve compiled all the fan theories concerning who each song is about!

Last week, the songstress performed onstage with Sheryl Crow at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Olivia reflected on the special night and the “unbelievable honor” of getting to watch Sheryl be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow, and Isa Barrett in New York…