Princess Catherine Always Brings 1 Particular Outfit With Her While Traveling Abroad

Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) often has to travel outside of London, England – sometimes even overseas – for her job as a working royal.

A royal history expert is now revealing that the Princess always has to travel with 1 outfit in particular, and likely brings it with her on any overnight trip.

“Members of the British royal family are required to travel with a black ensemble in the case of the monarch or another senior royal passing while they are traveling,” royal history expert Jessica Storoschuk told Page Six.

This rule began after Queen Elizabeth‘s father, King George VI, died while she was on a royal visit to Kenya in 1952. She did not have appropriate mourning attire with her at the time.

“After her father’s unexpected death, she was forced to wait on the plane on the tarmac until an appropriate black outfit could be brought for her to change into,” Jessica said about the Queen’s arrival back in England after his death, saying, “it is much easier to simply keep it in your travel wardrobe than wait.”

