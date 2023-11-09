Reese Witherspoons Rep Responds to Kevin Costner Dating Rumor

Reese Witherspoon is shooting down a report about a rumored romance.

A false rumor emerged that she and newly single actor Kevin Costner might be an item.

Well, her rep has issued a statement totally denying this report.

“This is story is completely fabricated and not true,” Reese‘s rep told JustJared.com in a statement. There you have it!

After 12 years of marriage, Reese and her ex, Jim Toth, announced their split earlier this year and finalized their divorce a few months later. Kevin and his ex, Christine Baumgartner, settled their divorce just a few weeks ago.

Page Six was first to report the news.