Top Stories
Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor' 2023? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed &amp; New TikTok Video Provides Clue

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor' 2023? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed & New TikTok Video Provides Clue

Thu, 09 November 2023 at 8:58 pm

Taylor Swift Debuts New Pink 'Eras Tour' Outfit for First Show in Argentina (Photos)

Taylor Swift Debuts New Pink 'Eras Tour' Outfit for First Show in Argentina (Photos)

Taylor Swift has debuted a new outfit for the South American leg of the Eras Tour!

The 33-year-old singer wore a brand new pink costume for the Lover era performance, which kicked off the night on Thursday (November 9) at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As you probably know by know, Taylor begins the show with a snippet of “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” before seguing into her recent number one hit “Cruel Summer.”

Taylor also wore matching pink boots and a sparkly pink jacket for her performance of “The Man.”

Taylor is in Buenos Aires for three shows and then will perform three shows in Rio de Janeiro followed by three shows in Sao Paulo. She’ll then be on a break until February, when she tours in Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

Here’s a list of all the remaining surprise songs that Taylor hasn’t yet performed.

FYI: Taylor is wearing Christian Louboutin crystal embellished knee high boots.
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift new outfit eras tour 01
taylor swift new outfit eras tour 02
taylor swift new outfit eras tour 03
taylor swift new outfit eras tour 04
taylor swift new outfit eras tour 05

Credit: Marcelo Endelli/TAS23; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eras Tour, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images