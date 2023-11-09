Taylor Swift Debuts New Pink 'Eras Tour' Outfit for First Show in Argentina (Photos)

Taylor Swift has debuted a new outfit for the South American leg of the Eras Tour!

The 33-year-old singer wore a brand new pink costume for the Lover era performance, which kicked off the night on Thursday (November 9) at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As you probably know by know, Taylor begins the show with a snippet of “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” before seguing into her recent number one hit “Cruel Summer.”

Taylor also wore matching pink boots and a sparkly pink jacket for her performance of “The Man.”

Taylor is in Buenos Aires for three shows and then will perform three shows in Rio de Janeiro followed by three shows in Sao Paulo. She’ll then be on a break until February, when she tours in Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

FYI: Taylor is wearing Christian Louboutin crystal embellished knee high boots.