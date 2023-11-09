Timothée Chalamet & Boygenius are 'Live, Laugh, Love'-ing in 'Saturday Night Live' Promo - Watch Now!

Timothée Chalamet is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live with musical guest boygenius!

The 27-year-old Call Me by Your Name actor will take over the late night show for the second time on November 11. He first served as host in December 2020 and made headlines for his portrayal of Harry Styles in a skit.

Boygenius, made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, will be performing on SNL for the first time.

On Thursday (November 9), NBC released a promo video for the episode featuring Timothée, boygenius, and SNL cast member Bowen Yang.

After Timothée introduced himself and the guests, Bowen chimed in, saying, “The host is a quirked up white boy with rizz, while the musical guests are three rocker baddies rocking it down rocker style.”

Timothée also mentioned his upcoming film Wonka and the recently concluded SAG-AFTRA strike.

“Sorry, the actors strike just ended. I can promote my movie,” he quipped.

The host then poked fun at boygenius‘ knack for depressing music.

“Wait, isn’t your guys’ thing being all sad?” Timothée asked, to which Julien responded: “In real life we’re quite happy people.”

The group concluded the promo clip by saying in unison: “Live, laugh, love.”

Check out the full video below…