Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor' 2023? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed & New TikTok Video Provides Clue

Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor' 2023? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed &amp; New TikTok Video Provides Clue

Thu, 09 November 2023 at 6:42 pm

We’re just a couple weeks away from the finale of The Golden Bachelor and everyone wants to know who is going to win Gerry‘s heart at the end of the season.

The show features Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, looking for love. The 22 contestants range in age from 60 to 75, and one of them is the mom of a former Bachelor star.

Reality Steve hasn’t done a deep dive into spoilers like he does for the regular The Bachelor and The Bachelorette seasons, but he has revealed some insight into what happens in the final episodes.

The final two contestants have already been spoiled, so you can see who was sent home after the hometown dates.

Browse through the slideshow to see spoilers for the first season of The Golden Bachelor…

Photos: ABC
Getty Images