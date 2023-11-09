Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2023 at 9:57 pm

Who Won 'Big Brother' 2023? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

The winner of Big Brother 25 has been revealed after the longest season in the franchise’s history!

The season finale took place on Thursday night (November 9) after the contestants spent 100 days in the house. Three former seasons lasted 99 days, so this season was longer by just one day.

There were three contestants remaining at the end – Bowie Jane, Matt, and Jag. So, who won?

Head inside to check out the winner of Big Brother 25…

And the winner is…

Big Brother Season 25 Cast

Julie Chen announced during the season finale that 25-year-old truck company owner Jagateshwar “Jag” Bains won the season.

Jag made history as the first Sikh houseguest in Big Brother history and now he’s also the first Sikh winner in the show’s history. He won in a vote of 5-2.

It was announced in the finale that Cameron is America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Photos: CBS
Getty Images