Wynonna Judd Responds to Concern After CMA Awards 2023 Performance, Explains Why She Was Holding Onto Jelly Roll

Wynonna Judd is speaking out after fans were concerned about her performance at the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 8),

If you don’t know, the 59-year-old singer performed “Need a Favor” with Jelly Roll, and during the performance, she could be seen holding onto her duet partner.

After seeing that some fans were concerned, Wynonna replied on Instagram, “I’m just gonna come clean with y’all. I was so freaking nervous. I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I’m not going to because I’m such a fan of his and he asked me to sing and I said, ‘Absolutely!’ I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that’s the bottom line.”

She assured her fans: “All is well!” She added that she’ll be back on the road for her tour.

You can watch the entire performance, embedded below.