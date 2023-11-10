AJ McLean Shares State of Relationship With Estranged Wife Rochelle

AJ McLean is sharing an update on his relationship with his estranged wife Rochelle.

The 45-year-old Backstreet Boys member married Rochelle, 42, in 2011. The couple announced their separation in March 2023.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Tuesday’s (November 7) episode of the Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast, AJ spoke about how he and Rochelle have been faring over the months since their split.

“We still live separately, but we are in couples therapy. We are in individual therapy. We talk every day. We are spending more time together,” he said. “We just have to rebuild something that was never there from the beginning.”

AJ then opened up about the factors he believes caused a rift between him and his wife.

“I came with baggage, she came with baggage. She had trauma, I had trauma. I wasn’t sober or even ready to get sober, she was dealing with her own s–t,” he explained. “It was just a constant push-pull. She would sweep her feelings under the rug, I would do the same thing or I’d dive into a bottle. Now, it’s taken this time apart for us to really do some serious growing and understanding and listening.”

AJ McLean recently spoke about his sobriety journey.