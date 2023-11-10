'Big Brother' Bringing Back All-Stars in First Holiday Series That's Completely Unlike the Regular Game

Julie Chen shared an exciting holiday announcement at the end of the Big Brother season 25 finale!

The host acted as if something was wrong and said there was something going inside the house, and it cut to BB alums Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes “breaking in” to the house once again to close the multiverse that they opened at the start of the season.

However, it took a turn and they opened a BB Holiday Universe, where it was then announced that Big Brother Reindeer Games is coming this holiday!

Keep reading to get all the details…

In Reindeer Games, the first holiday series from Big Brother, Santa invites nine iconic former Big Brother players, including someone from the most recent season, to his magical world where the “Reindeer Games” will take place across six action-packed holiday themed episodes.

Santa’s Elves – Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell and Jordan Lloyd – will guide the Legends through the holiday competition.

In each episode, we’ll see three competitions that culminate in “Santa’s Showdown,” determining who goes home at the end of the episode.

Four BB Legends will make it to the finale and one will receive a $100,000 prize!

Big Brother Reindeer Games will have a two-hour premiere on December 11th at 8pm ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Check out the full schedule below…

Monday, December 11, 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

Tuesday, December 12, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

Thursday, December 14, 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

Monday, December 18, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

Tuesday, December 19, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

Thursday, December, 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT