Chase Stokes Has the Sweetest Reaction to Kelsea Ballerini's Grammy Nomination - Watch the Video

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are sharing their adorable reactions to her Grammy nomination!

The 30-year-old singer’s EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat earned a nomination in the Best Country Album category.

She celebrated the exciting news with loved ones, including her famous actor boyfriend.

Kelsea shared a clip of the sweet moment with the Outer Banks star on Instagram.

The country queen posted a video of her and her crew watching the nomination announcements in a beautiful living room. When Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was announced as a nominated album, everybody screamed.

Kelsea immediately fell into Chase‘s lap as the actor threw up his hands in excitement. Her mother Carla yelled, “Oh my god! Country Album, Kelsea Ballerini!”

Then, Chase gave his girlfriend the cutest congratulatory hug from behind. He also kissed her on the cheek and gently rocked her from side to side.

“LOOK AT OUR ALBUM GO, @alysavanderheym,” Kelsea wrote in her caption. (Alysa Vanderheym is her collaborator.)

The couple recently cuddled at the 2023 CMA Awards.