David Harbour Talks 'Stranger Things' Season 5, Hints Final Season Will Start Filming Soon

David Harbour is ready to film Stranger Things season 5!

The 48-year-old actor, who plays Jim Hopper in the popular Netflix series, spoke about getting back to work now that now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended.

“I feel like a horse getting ready and the gates are about to open, there’s all of this drive and all this passion to do it,” David told THR on Thursday (November 9).

“We have a while to shoot and to edit but we’re going to work as hard and as fast as we possibly can to get it to people because I know they love the show as much as we do and I can’t wait for them to see what’s up next, it’s really exciting stuff. The scripts are great.”

David added that the actors strike, which lasted 118 days, took a toll on him.

“I think that there’s a piece of me psychically that processes the world through my work, through acting; I love it so much and I haven’t been able to do it and it’s been driving me a little bit nuts,” he said.

The star expressed his excitement for Stranger Things‘ final season and what it means to give Jim a proper sendoff.

“I just love that show and I love that character so much,” he said. “It’s the last season and I’m looking forward to just diving in with my whole heart into this guy that, certainly career-wise, has made a huge difference in my life but personally, has been the character in film and TV who I’ve loved the most, that I’ve fallen in love with. I’m excited to give him the finale that I’ve wanted for him since we started. I just love it so much, I can’t wait to pour my heart into it.”

