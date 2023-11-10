Fans React After Billie Eilish Shares 'Gay & Tired' Selfie

Fans are reacting after Billie Eilish seemingly hinted at her sexuality on Instagram.

The 21-year-old “Happier Than Ever” singer has only publicly dated men and very rarely comments on her sexuality.

Now, some fans of the artist are getting excited about a new Instagram Story that appears to allude to her not being straight.

On Friday (November 10), Billie shared a selfie on her Story with a filter that says “Gay & Tired.” She has not previously labeled herself gay or queer.

In October, an old video of the singer talking about her sexuality began circulating on TikTok. Billie, who appears to be a young teenager in the video, says, “I am straight as a ruler…yeah, I’m very, very, very, very, very straight.”

She adds, “I know, people are like, ‘She made me go gay.’ I’m like, ‘D-mn, that’s cool.’ I’m, like, proud.”

In 2021, she faced accusations of “queerbaiting” after lying in bed with a group of girls in her “Lost Cause” music video. Billie then shared behind-the-scenes photos from the video shoot with the caption “i love girls,” which was also criticized since she has not explicitly identified herself as queer.

During an interview with Elle later that year, Billie addressed speculation about her sexuality. “Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right?” she said sarcastically. “No. Where’s that energy with men?”

Some of her fans are taking the Instagram Story as a confirmation of Billie‘s queerness. “YOURE TELLING ME I HAVE A CHANCE WITH BILLIE EILISH???” one fan joked on X (formerly known as Twitter). “GAYS NEVER LOSEEEEEE.”

Another X user chimed in, “billie eilish using a filter calling herself gay & people are still saying she could be straight. be so serious rn.”

Billie recently clarified her relationship status amid rumors of a new romance.

