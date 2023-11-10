Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 4:28 pm

'Game of Thrones' Hafthor Julius Bjornsson & Wife Kelsey Reveal 'Unbearable Loss' of Daughter After Stillbirth

'Game of Thrones' Hafthor Julius Bjornsson & Wife Kelsey Reveal 'Unbearable Loss' of Daughter After Stillbirth

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson and his wife Kelsey have shared some devastating news.

On Friday (Nov. 10), the 34-year-old Game of Thrones actor and his wife announced the “unbearable loss” of their daughter after a stillbirth.

“T.W stillbirth/delayed miscarriage. It is with great sorrow that we announce the birth of our daughter, Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir born Nov 8th at 21 1/2 weeks gestation,” the couple shared in a joint Instagram message.

Keep reading to find out more…

“After a noticeable decrease in movement we found out her heart had stopped beating,” the couple continued. “Words cannot describe our pain of this loss or our happiness at being able to spend time with our daughter. She is absolutely beautiful, with blonde lashes and brows and a little smile for mom and dad. The love we feel for her is overwhelming.”

Hafthor and Kelsey concluded, “The grief we feel will be with us forever but so will the love. All of our hopes and dreams for her have been taken away from us but I know I will be with her again. Her spirit lives on through us and her siblings. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time as we grieve this unbearable loss. Thank you all for any kind words and support.”

Hafthor and Kelsey have been married since 2018 and share son Stormur, 3. He also has a daughter, Theresa Líf, from a past relationship.

Our thoughts are with Hafthor and Kelsey during this difficult time.
Photos: Getty Images
