Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 7:50 pm

Grammys 2024: Victoria Monet's 2½-Year-Old Daughter Becomes Youngest Person to Ever Be Nominated!

Victoria Monet has a lot to celebrate!

On Friday (November 10), the 2024 Grammy Awards nominations were announced, and the 34-year-old R&B singer received seven nominations.

Among the nominations, Victoria shares one with her 2½-year-old daughter Hazel.

Keep reading to find out more…

Victoria and Hazel are nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the track “Hollywood.” The song also features Earth, Wind & Fire.

The nomination makes Hazel the youngest Grammy nominee ever!

Victoria told Billboard that Hazel reacted to her nomination “being on the phone watching Baby Shark…I’m so proud of her, but she has no idea.”

“She’s like, kind of panicking because she doesn’t know why we’re all screaming,” Victoria shared. “I know I’ll be able to explain it to her when she gets older, and she’ll definitely appreciate it because she’s already into music and is starting to write songs unknowingly.”

Victoria added, “She’s making potty songs and all that kind of stuff. So I’m super excited that this will be something that she has forever. I’m already thinking about her wardrobe for the Grammys.”

Prior to Hazel‘s nomination, 8-year-old Leah Peasall of the Peasall Sisters held the record when she was nominated for Album of the Year for O Brother, Where Art Thou?, which won at the 2002 Grammys.

Check out all of the 2024 Grammys nominations here!
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Grammys, Victoria Monet

Getty Images