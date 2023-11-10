Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. Reveals His Thoughts on SZA's Chances of Winning Album of the Year

Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. is revealing what he thinks SZA‘s chances are of winning Album of the Year for SOS.

Rap and R&B artists are notoriously nominated for the most important categories but rarely win titles like Album of the Year or Song of the Year.

Therefore, even though SOS topped the Billboard 200 chart for 10 weeks, it’s not a given that SZA will win.

Harvey shared his thoughts during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I really will give you an interesting perspective here, but I think [SZA] has a 1/8 chance,” he said, referencing the eight nominees in the category.

The CEO continued, “No, I mean, I think she has a chance because she had an incredible record. The nominees this year all made such great music. It’s really going to come down to the second round of voting [and] this second listen [and] who moves the voters and who makes an impact with the voters. And I do believe she has a shot.”

SZA is competing against Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Boygenius, and Janelle Monae for the coveted award.

“It’s a competitive landscape,” Harvey acknowledged. “There’s a lot of extremely talented artists with big projects, so we’ll see. It’s hard to predict where the votes will end up.”

The Recording Academy announced the full list of the 2024 Grammys nominations on Friday (November 10).