'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Next Marvel Movies &amp; TV Shows: Release Dates Changed for Upcoming Projects After Strikes End

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 8:26 am

Hallmark Channel's New Releases for November 2023 - There's Still So Much to Come During Countdown to Christmas!

Hallmark Channel's New Releases for November 2023 - There's Still So Much to Come During Countdown to Christmas!

We’re one week into November, and the Hallmark Channel is amping up festive content in the midst of their Countdown to Christmas celebration!

As the holiday season approaches, fans of the network will get to enjoy 15 brand new movies this month alone. Many of them star fan-favorite actors such as Luke Macfarlane and Lacey Chabert.

Just Jared has the full lineup of new holiday themed movies coming our way, plus sneak peeks and details about what to expect.

In fact, there’s a new movie premiering on Friday (November 10)!

Scroll through the slideshow to see all the new releases coming to the Hallmark Channel in November 2023…

Photos: Hallmark Channel, Getty
