Here's What Travis Kelce Did While Taylor Swift Re-Started Her 'Eras Tour' in Argentina

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 10:55 am

Fans are convinced that Taylor Swift gave Travis Kelce a meaningful shoutout while re-starting her Eras Tour in Argentina on Thursday night (November 9). However, the NFL star was not in the audience watching.

The 33-year-old “Labyrinth” superstar took the stage at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires. While Travis alluded to possibly catching one of Taylor‘s shows in South America, he had something else going on during the first show back on the road.

Read more about Travis Kelce’s plans…

As Taylor was belting out her hits for Swifties in the audience, Travis stepped out to support his Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

He was seen in the audience at Patrick‘s Mahomies Foundation Gala in Kansas City, Missouri. The organization shared a video of him on their Instagram story.

While Travis missed Taylor‘s first show back, he has a couple more chances to catch up with his girlfriend on the road before he’s back on the field. She’s got shows scheduled on Friday and Saturday (November 10 and 11) before he has another game on Monday.

If you missed it, Travis directly responded to a question about if he loved Taylor during an interview. Fans think Taylor answered the same question in a very special way.

Have you seen another surprise Taylor had up her sleeve for her return to the Eras Tour?
Photos: Getty
Getty Images