Is Cindy Busby Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Husband!

Cindy Busby is starring as Lori Jo in the new Hallmark Channel movie Everything Christmas and if you were interested to know more about her personal life, we have you covered.

The 40-year-old actress has a long history with the Hallmark Channel with more than a dozen lead roles in the last few years.

You might also recognize Cindy from her role in the Canadian series Heartland or for acting opposite Ashley Tisdale in the television movie Picture This.

So, who is Cindy married to?

Cindy and her husband Chris Boyd tied the know in December 2020! In a birthday post just months after the wedding, she wrote, “You’re the absolute best and I love you 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨🎉🥳.”

In July 2021, the couple welcomed their dog Suzie into their family.

