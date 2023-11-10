Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 5:50 pm

Katy Perry Launches Dolce & Gabbana's Devotion Eau de Parfum at Macy's in NYC

Katy Perry Launches Dolce & Gabbana's Devotion Eau de Parfum at Macy's in NYC

Katy Perry is going glam for an event in New York City!

The 39-year-old “Teenage Dream” singer attended the launch event for Dolce & Gabbana‘s new Devotion Eau De Parfum on Friday (November 10) at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City.

For the event, Katy wore nude-colored plastic dress with a cream-colored coat draped over her shoulders.

Last month, Katy starred in Dolce & Gabbana‘s commercial for the new perfume. Italian actor Michele Morrone also appeared in the commercial.

Earlier this month, Katy and Orlando Bloom‘s 3-year-old daughter Daisy made her first public appearance at the final show of Katy‘s PLAY residency in Las Vegas.

FYI: Katy is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Katy Perry

Getty Images