Katy Perry Launches Dolce & Gabbana's Devotion Eau de Parfum at Macy's in NYC
Katy Perry is going glam for an event in New York City!
The 39-year-old “Teenage Dream” singer attended the launch event for Dolce & Gabbana‘s new Devotion Eau De Parfum on Friday (November 10) at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City.
For the event, Katy wore nude-colored plastic dress with a cream-colored coat draped over her shoulders.
Last month, Katy starred in Dolce & Gabbana‘s commercial for the new perfume. Italian actor Michele Morrone also appeared in the commercial.
Earlier this month, Katy and Orlando Bloom‘s 3-year-old daughter Daisy made her first public appearance at the final show of Katy‘s PLAY residency in Las Vegas.
FYI: Katy is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.
