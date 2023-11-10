Katy Perry Launches Dolce & Gabbana's Devotion Eau de Parfum at Macy's in NYC

Katy Perry is going glam for an event in New York City!

The 39-year-old “Teenage Dream” singer attended the launch event for Dolce & Gabbana‘s new Devotion Eau De Parfum on Friday (November 10) at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

For the event, Katy wore nude-colored plastic dress with a cream-colored coat draped over her shoulders.

Last month, Katy starred in Dolce & Gabbana‘s commercial for the new perfume. Italian actor Michele Morrone also appeared in the commercial.

Earlier this month, Katy and Orlando Bloom‘s 3-year-old daughter Daisy made her first public appearance at the final show of Katy‘s PLAY residency in Las Vegas.

FYI: Katy is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Katy Perry at the launch event…