Fri, 10 November 2023 at 1:38 pm

'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis & Wife Meaghan Oppenheimer Welcome First Child Via Surrogate!

'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis & Wife Meaghan Oppenheimer Welcome First Child Via Surrogate!

Surprise! Tom Ellis is a dad again!

On Thursday (November 9), the 44-year-old Lucifer actor announced that he and wife Meaghan Oppenheimer had welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, via surrogate.

Tom and the 37-year-old screenwriter, who have been married since 2019, named their baby girl Dolly.

“Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike. We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate 💕” Tom wrote on Instagram along with a photo of he and Meaghan in the hospital with their newborn daughter.

Meaghan also shared some super cute photos of baby Dolly after her birth on Instagram.

While Dolly is Meaghan‘s first child, she is Tom‘s fourth. He is already dad to daughter Nora, 18, from a previous relationship and shares daughters Florence, 15, and Marnie, 11, with ex-wife Tamzin Outhwaite.

Congrats!
