Fri, 10 November 2023 at 2:56 am

Matt Rife & Girlfriend Jessica Lord Make Red Carpet Debut at Forbes Top Creators List Launch

Matt Rife & Girlfriend Jessica Lord Make Red Carpet Debut at Forbes Top Creators List Launch

Matt Rife and his girlfriend Jessica Lord are now red carpet official!

The 28-year-old comedian was joined by Jessica, 27, while attending the 2023 Forbes Top Creators List Launch on Thursday night (November 9) at Forbes on Fifth in New York City.

Matt was one of the featured speakers of the night, joining creator and podcast host Drew Afualo and Nigerian-American creator, speaker, and host, Drea Okeke.

During the panel, Matt talked about his greatest motivator for success. He said, “Don’t worry so much on proving people wrong… Focus on being grateful for the people who supported you from the start.”

Matt recently gushed about Jessica in an interview and revealed that they’ve been together for four or five months, but have known each other much longer.

Matt is wearing Missoni.

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the red carpet appearance…

