Olivia Rodrigo Goes Book Shopping in NYC After Grammys 2024 Nominations

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 8:02 pm

Olivia Rodrigo is heading out in search of some new books!

The 20-year-old “get him back!” singer was spotted doing some shopping on Friday afternoon (November 10) at The Salvation Army library in New York City.

Olivia dressed for the chilly fall weather, donning a green puffer jacket with jeans and sneakers.

If you haven’t heard, the pop star was just nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year!

On Wednesday night (November 8), Olivia was seen stepping out for a late night dinner with a pair of friends, and we have the photos!

Last week, she performed with Sheryl Crow at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Olivia reflected on the special night and the “unbelievable honor” of getting to watch Sheryl be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Olivia Rodrigo shopping for books in New York…
