Patrick Dempsey Responds to Winning Sexiest Man Alive at This Point In His Career

Patrick Dempsey has been known as McDreamy since his days on Grey’s Anatomy, but he only just won the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The 57-year-old actor was announced as this year’s honoree earlier this week. His belated win shocked many, including fellow celebrities.

He weighed in on winning at this point in his career in an interview.

Read more about Patrick Dempsey’s thoughts on winning Sexiest Man Alive…

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” Patrick admitted to People.

He continued, explaining, “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

What did he think when he found out that he won the title this year? “I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid!”

“I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good,” Patrick added.

