Rachel Zegler Comments on Her Shared Connections With Jennifer Lawrence, Recalls Meeting Her

Rachel Zegler opened up about the various connections she shares with Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence.

The 22-year-old’s most obvious connection to Jennifer is that she is starring in the Hunger Games prequel movie The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The latter famously played Katniss in the original movies.

However, she revealed another way that the two are bonded in an interview. She also reflected on running into Jennifer at a recent event.

Read more to see what Jennifer Lawrence had to say…

Speaking to People, Rachel explained that the connection had to do with Jennifer‘s movie No Hard Feelings.

“One of my good friends is Andrew Barth Feldman, who she just did No Hard Feelings with,” she explained.

Both Rachel and Jennifer have also worked with Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence, who Rachel said is “obsessed” with Jennifer.

In regards to meeting Jennifer at a Paris Fashion Week event, Rachel said it went very well.

“I had already filmed it when I had met her and we really just were able to bond over the fact that we know so many of the same people,” she recalled. Rachel emphasized that she was glad that the meeting happened filming.

She explained that it “relieved the pressure and made us feel like we were able to do our own thing.” That doesn’t mean that she isn’t open to tips from Jennifer, of course!

Did you see how Rachel paid tribute to Jennifer on the red carpet at a recent Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiere? There will be a similar reference to the actress’ character in the actual movie.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters on November 17th! Press play on the trailer below.