Reese Witherspoon Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Husbands & Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

Reese Witherspoon is officially single again.

On August 2, it was revealed that the 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress and Jim Toth had finalized their divorce after 12 years of marriage. They first announced their split in March 2023.

Then in November, it was rumored that Reese was dating Kevin Costner, but her rep quickly shut down those reports.

Following the finalization of her divorce, we are taking a look back at the famous stars Reese has dated over the years, and she has been in some very high-profile relationships!

