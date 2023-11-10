Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Get in Some Exercise on Morning Hike

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are hitting the trails.

The 37-year-old Twilight actor and the 34-year-old model, actress, and singer went for a morning hike on Friday (November 10) in Los Angeles.

For their hike, Rob wore a black utility vest over a blue T-shirt and black jeans while Suki sported a gray crop top and black leggings.

Last month, the couple hit the red carpet together at the GO Campaign’s 2023 Gala, and we have all the photos here.

