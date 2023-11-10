SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Reflects on New Deal Following Actors Strike, Defends Her Negotiating Style

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher is speaking out about the union’s new three-year contract with studios, putting an end to the actors strike that lasted 118 days.

A tentative deal between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP was reached on Wednesday (November 8).

Following the end of the strike, Fran spoke to THR about the union’s new deal.

On what she was most excited to have accomplished in the deal, Fran identified updated revenue streams for members on SVOD and AI protections as her most important successes.

“Those are very big and absolutely had to happen or it would have been a deal-breaker,” she said.

Fran also revealed that the moment she knew that SAG-AFTRA was doing something truly historic came during her speech announcing the strike.

“That speech and how it resonated with people made me realize that this was bigger than the sum of its parts,” she said. What we were doing was important to more than just us, because the eyes of workers around the world were watching, were with us and were inspired by us. You can see how many strikes and big wins came subsequently to our going on strike.”

When asked about reports that studio leaders were offput by her negotiation style, Fran explained how she approached the talks.

“I am a very authentic person and I think that they were disarmed by the fact that I wasn’t playing a corporate game and I wasn’t trying to emulate masculine energy,” she said. “And I think that the typical attempts to discredit the woman in leadership did not work because I turned it into a women and girls empowerment movement that said, ‘I don’t have to emulate male energy.’ I can lead with intellect and empathy and compassion and morality, and I can be me and I can still rock a red lip.”

