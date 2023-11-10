Shawn Mendes Does Some Grocery Shopping Following Beach Day with 'Big Brother' Star Charlie Travers

Shawn Mendes is running a few errands.

The 25-year-old “Treat You Better” singer was all smiles as he left Erewhon Market after picking up a few groceries with a friend on Friday afternoon (November 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For his outing, Shawn wore a gray shirt with dark navy pants and brown slides.

Shawn‘s afternoon of running errands comes a few days after he sparked dating rumors with Charlie Travers.

Shawn and the 37-year-old Big Brother 14 star were photographed laying at the beach in their underwear at Point Dume and El Matador Beach in Malibu, Calif.

Earlier this month, Shawn sparked new music rumors when he was spotted on set of a new project with a fellow musician in L.A.