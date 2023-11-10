Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift returned to her Eras Tour on Thursday night (November 9), and some Swifties are convinced that she used the opportunity to make a big revelation about Travis Kelce.

The 33-year-old pop titan took the stage at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Taylor debuted a new costume during the show, but it wasn’t the only surprise she had up her sleeve.

Another big one came via the selection of one of her surprise songs. If you were unaware, these are rotating additions to the tour’s setlist. Every night, she plays a new track from her discography.

Her latest choice appears to speak to her relationship with the NFL star.

What songs did Taylor surprise fans with in Argentina? She selected “The Very First Night” and “Labyrinth.” The latter option has Swifties shook up as it features the line “Oh no, I’m falling in love again.”

Swifties rushed to social media to react to the choice, many of them connecting the song choice with Taylor proclaiming love for Travis.

“TRAVIS KELCE I ADORE YOU FOR THIS,” one fan wrote in all caps on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan responded, writing: “She’s falling in love again and with Travis Kelce so she’s happy when she sings this song.”

“DID TAYLOR SWIFT ACTUALLY JUST PERFORM LABYRINTH AS ONE OF THE FIRST SURPRISE SONGS SINCE SHES CONFIRMED HER RELATIONSHIP WITH TRAVIS,” another enthused fan tweeted.

Yet another Swiftie joked about Taylor‘s song choice and another pop culture event: “me at work tomorrow telling everyone Taylor swift sang labyrinth bc she’s in love with Travis kelce and showing everyone Harry styles bald head.”

