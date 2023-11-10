Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 3:07 pm

Taylor Swift Postpones Buenos Aires 'Eras Tour' Performance Hours Before She's Due Onstage, Reveals New Date

Taylor Swift Postpones Buenos Aires 'Eras Tour' Performance Hours Before She's Due Onstage, Reveals New Date

Taylor Swift just had to make a very hard choice in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

On Friday (November 10), the 33-year-old hitmaker took to social media to reveal that she would have to postpone her second of three Eras Tour performance dates in the city.

She explained why and revealed the new date that she would take the stage. Taylor also found a silver lining in the bad news.

Read more about Taylor Swift’s decision…

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram story. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert.”

The new date of the show will be on November 12.

Here’s the good news: “Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

Taylor only just resumed her Eras Tour with a performance in Buenos Aires on Thursday night. While onstage, she made what many fans believe was a meaningful revelation about her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Speaking of Travis, find out why he missed last night’s show and if he’ll be able to see any of Taylor‘s upcoming performances.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eras Tour, Music, Taylor Swift, taylot swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images