Taylor Swift Postpones Buenos Aires 'Eras Tour' Performance Hours Before She's Due Onstage, Reveals New Date

Taylor Swift just had to make a very hard choice in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

On Friday (November 10), the 33-year-old hitmaker took to social media to reveal that she would have to postpone her second of three Eras Tour performance dates in the city.

She explained why and revealed the new date that she would take the stage. Taylor also found a silver lining in the bad news.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram story. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert.”

The new date of the show will be on November 12.

Here’s the good news: “Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

Taylor only just resumed her Eras Tour with a performance in Buenos Aires on Thursday night. While onstage, she made what many fans believe was a meaningful revelation about her relationship with Travis Kelce.

