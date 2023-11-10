Travis Kelce Touches Down in Argentina Ahead of Taylor Swift's Next 'Eras Tour' Performance

It looks like Travis Kelce will be cheering on Taylor Swift at her next Eras Tour performance.

After missing the 33-year-old “Blank Space” superstar’s first show back on the road on Thursday night (November 9), Travis touched down in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday.

He landed in time to catch one or both of Taylor‘s upcoming shows in the country!

The Daily Mail obtained photos of Travis arriving in Argentina. The outlet reported that he left Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday evening after attending a gala hosted by his Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

Travis has some time off as the Chiefs are in the midst of a bye week. His next game isn’t until November 20, leaving him some time to watch Taylor on the road.

While he wasn’t present for her first show back, Taylor did have fans across the globe thinking about Travis. In fact, it looks like she used the show as an opportunity to make a big revelation about their relationship.

