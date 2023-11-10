Who Should Win Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys? Vote for Your Choice in Our Poll!

The nominations for the 2024 Grammys are out, and Album of the Year is a predictably stacked category! Now we want to know who deserves the win.

On Friday (November 10), the Recording Academy revealed the entire list of nominees for next year’s ceremony, which takes place on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift (Midnights), Lana Del Rey (Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd), SZA (SOS), Miley Cyrus (Endless Summer Vacation), Olivia Rodrigo (Guts), Janelle Monae (The Age of Pleasure), Jon Batiste (World Music Radio) and Boygenius (The Record) are all facing off to take home Album of the Year, one of the Grammys Big Four awards.

