Sat, 11 November 2023 at 12:30 pm
ABC Cancels 6 TV Shows, Renews Several Others in 2023 (Plus, 2 Came to An End!)
There has been a lot of renewal and cancellation news at ABC this year.
We’re bringing you a recap of every piece of news that has come in so far this year, including the 6 cancellations. One TV show had not been decided upon until Thursday (November 9)…and it’s not good news.
Keep reading to see the full recap and find out what is renewed and what is canceled…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC Posted to: ABC, EG, Extended, Slideshow, Television