David Harbour Reveals How the Actor's Strike Impacted His Marriage to Lily Allen

David Harbour is opening up about his marriage to Lily Allen.

The Stranger Things star and the “Smile” singer exchanged vows in Las Vegas in 2020, and it seems like they’re enjoying married life so far.

During an interview with People at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala on Thursday (November 9), David spoke about the end of the actor’s strike and how the whole ordeal affected his personal life.

The actor reflected on what the end of the strike means for his marriage. “My wife likes when I go to work because it’s nice for her to have her life and me to have my life and for us not to just annoy each other by being around all the time,” he said.

“It’s been bad,” he admitted. He joked about checking his Google alerts every few minutes and feeling “neurotically insecure.”

David added, “We have these two kids, and it’s so great,” (He is stepdad to Lily‘s daughters, Ethel and Marnie.) “We get to raise them and stuff, and as our marriage continues, we grow closer and closer.”

The actor recently discussed Stranger Things Season 5 and hinted that the final season would start filming soon.