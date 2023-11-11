Doja Cat Responds to Blackface Accusations in a Series of All-Caps Instagram Stories

Doja Cat is defending herself against blackface accusations after teasing a new project.

The 28-year-old rapper and singer posted a teaser video featuring a normal version of herself as well as her Scarlet alter ego, which is her covered in fake blood. (Scarlet is her latest album.)

Some people online mistook the blood for blackface, and Doja had a very blunt response to their comments.

When she performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September, the “Demons” singer took the stage with a group of dancers all dressed as her Scarlet persona and painted red – not black.

She pointed that out in a series of Instagram Stories responding to the accusations. Doja split up the sentence, “YOU HAVE TO BE…A VERY SPECIAL KIND OF F-CKING STUPID,” over various photos from that show where it’s clear that the dancers appear red.

In her teaser video, Doja‘s alter ego interviews her. “This might be a silly question,” she says. “Do you appreciate the people and the fans who support your music?”

Voices in the regular Doja‘s head say, “I hate my fans. My fans are dumb.” Out loud though, she says, “Yeah.”

“Nice,” the interviewer replies. “Love that. Love that.”

It’s hard to say what the project is, but it’s coming on Monday (November 13), per the rapper’s post.

Doja is officially on the road with The Scarlet Tour, and the setlist has been revealed.