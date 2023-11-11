Dua Lipa Dishes on 'Psychedelic' New Album & Reveals She Wrote 97 Songs For It

Dua Lipa is sharing details about her upcoming album and what the creative process was like.

During new interviews with iHeartRadio and BBC Radio, the 28-year-old pop star described her new sound and revealed how hard she worked to write new songs that she truly loved.

Dua released her playful lead single “Houdini” alongside a dance-driven music video on Thursday (November 9).

Keep reading to find out what she said…

While speaking to iHeartRadio, the singer explained, “All other songs on the album are quite different, but they do have a very psychedelic throughline overall.”

She added, “A lot of this album was written in those joyous moments of absolute chaos and how I moved through the world with lightness and optimism of whatever the outcome may be.”

The “Levitating” singer actually wrote multiple new albums before landing on this one.

“I wrote, like, 97 songs for this album,” she told BBC Radio. “I had to essentially write two other albums to get to this one. And I feel like I have to write myself into a good idea, so I have to get through ideas that I don’t like.”

Before she released “Houdini,” Dua gave fans on the streets of London a first listen.