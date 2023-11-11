Fans Mourn the Loss of Harry Styles' Hair With Hilarious TikTok Edits to Taylor Swift & Olivia Rodrigo Songs

Ever since the news broke that Harry Styles shaved his head, fans have been honoring those famous curls with incredible TikTok tributes.

In a video obtained by TMZ on Thursday (November 9), it’s evident that Harry‘s head is bald as he rocks out at a U2 concert with his girlfriend Taylor Russell.

Fans of the singer have not exactly taken the new hairstyle (or lack thereof) well. Now, they’re dealing with their grief by creating videos featuring Harry‘s old hair and pairing the footage with Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo songs.

Keep reading to find out more and see the videos…

In one slideshow video, a Harry fan shares several throwback photos of his curls as Taylor‘s “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” plays. They hilariously wrote “goodbye” on the individual photos and “whole sky” on a collage of Harry‘s hair at the end.

“Rip hairrry feb 1994-nov 2023,” the fan captioned the video, adding the hashtags “#baldrry #harrystyles #baldrryconfirmed??”.

Another brilliant edit features “All Too Well” by Taylor and shows the new TMZ video before a montage of clips that spotlight the singer’s beloved locks. The fan wrote in their caption, “rip pretty curls 2010-2023.”

A third Harry fan felt particularly hurt by his big hair decision, posting before and after photos and captioning the latter with lyrics from Olivia‘s devastating ballad “The Grudge.”

“The betrayal,” they added.

The Harry and Taylor musical connection is obviously not out of the blue – lots of Taylor‘s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) songs are rumored to be about the former One Direction singer.