Former NFL Player D.J. Hayden Dead at 33

Former NFL player D.J. Hayden has sadly died at the age of 33.

The defensive back was drafted No. 12 overall by the Oakland Raiders in the 2013 NFL Draft. D.J. also spent his career with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Commanders.

D.J. was among six people killed in a car accident in Houston, Texas on Saturday morning (November 11), according to the Houston Chronicle.

The high-speed crash happed at around 2 a.m. and injured two others.

In 2012, D.J. suffered a near-fatal heart injury when he collided with a teammate during practice. He went on to play in the NFL for nine years.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Raiders said: “D.J.‘s courage perseverance, and dedication to his teammates will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him.”

We send our thoughts to D.J. Hayden‘s friends and family during this difficult time.

