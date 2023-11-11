Gracie Abrams Reveals She & Taylor Swift 'Screamed at Each Other Over Text' About Their Grammy Nominations

Gracie Abrams is opening up about how she and Taylor Swift reacted to their Grammy nominations!

On Friday (November 10), the 24-year-old singer-songwriter was nominated for Best New Artist, and the 33-year-old Grammys veteran received six nominations in major categories, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Gracie is one of Taylor‘s opening acts on the Eras Tour, and the two have become close over the past few years.

During an interview with Billboard, she talked about the conversation they had after hearing the news about the nominations.

“I was very alone, in my bedroom with my heating pad on, expecting absolutely nothing at all except just to support my friends who might be in the running,” Gracie recalled. “My name was the first that they listed, and it was like I couldn’t feel my body.”

She added, “I talked to Taylor and we were just screaming at each other over text like, lots of all-caps: Holy f–king s–t. And obviously she just deserves all of it, all of it, all of it. In moments of career celebration or any personal crisis, I text her, so to be able to celebrate this one mutually felt so wild.”

