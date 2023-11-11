Is Andrew Walker Married? Meet the Hallmark Actor's Wife Cassandra Troy & Learn Their Love Story

Andrew Walker is a heartthrob on screen on Hallmark Channel, and is certainly one in real-life to wife Cassandra Troy!

The Christmas Island actor and Cassandra met each other almost 20 years ago (in 2004), and their love story should be turned into a Hallmark Channel movie.

Head inside to see just how Andrew and Cassandra met and fell in love…

Cassandra opened up about their connection and relationship in an Instagram from a few years ago, recalling them both bonding over being outdoorsy types.

“In the first week we met (circa 2004!), we discovered each others love for nature,” she wrote, alongside an image of them all wrapped up in winter wear. “It started with a hiking trip in @monttremblant followed countless small wilderness adventures, and some big big trips which are always centered around being in nature. On this day, we were 45 minutes north of Montreal but it felt like we were one thousand miles away from a city, Covid, curfews, and lockdowns. What a breath of fresh air, literally.”

In another post, Cassandra revealed that she and Andrew actually eloped!

“Best decision I ever made was to marry you @awalkk35. Thank you for loving me unconditionally, keeping me on my toes and never letting me live with mediocre,” she wrote with a throwback pic of them outside city hall.

Andrew and Cassandra have two sons, West, born July 2015, and Wolf, born December 2019. They also own a juicery company together, named Little West.

If you didn’t know, Cassandra is also cousins with this other, super popular Hallmark Channel star (which makes Andrew related to them too!).

Christmas Island premieres on Hallmark on Saturday night, Nov. 11 at 8/7c.